Brickbat: Should Have Nipped It in the Bud

March 31, 2022 | Tags: REASON

Jacksonville, Florida, sheriff's office Deputy Alejandro Carmona-Fonseca was charged with online solicitation of a child, transmission of harmful material to a child, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device after a high school boy said the deputy sent obscene images to him via Snapchat. But a local media investigation has found that before this incident, during his 15 years in the department, Carmona-Fonseca was the subject of 28 complaints from citizens and other officers, ranging from improper action to unbecoming conduct to traffic offenses. More than half of those complaints were upheld, and Carmona-Fonseca received five referral letters or written reprimands and 15 counseling sessions, among other disciplinary actions.

