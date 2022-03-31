Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters, 83, sparks fury by telling homeless crowd to 'GO HOME' when they crashed LA emergency shelter event in search of housing vouchers

March 31, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) sparked outrage among a crowd of homeless Americans late last week when she told them to 'go home' during a tense confrontation in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Times, which reported on the incident, claimed the the 83-year-old progressive congresswoman tried to stop the outlet from publishing the story by warning its investigative reporter they would 'hurt' themselves and the community. She then erupted at activist who confronted her on the failings of California's housing system, the video obtained by the Times shows. 'Excuse me, there’s nobody in Washington who works for their people any f***ing...



