DeSantis: 'Reckless open border policies' led to murders of two more Florida residents

March 31, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday blamed the recent killings of a Daytona Beach couple on President Joe Biden's immigration policies and on what he called "soft on crime" enforcement efforts of local prosecutors. Haitian national Jean R. Macean, who was in the U.S. illegally, confessed to the murders of the Daytona Beach couple, the Florida State Attorney's office announced Tuesday. Macean was indicted on first-degree murder charges 20 days after he was charged with killing Terry, 48, and Brenda, 55, Aultman.



