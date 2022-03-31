Disney Employee Slams Company’s Opposition to Florida’s Parental Rights Bill — ‘They’re Making a Terrible Miscalculation’

Disney employee Jose Castillo, a Republican candidate for Congress in Florida, decried his employer’s open opposition to the Parental Rights in Education Bill that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis just signed into law. Castillo asserted that Disney was “making a terrible miscalculation” by picking a side that could be “bad for business.” “I think they’re making a terrible miscalculation that, you know, ultimately, maybe, will be bad for business,” Castillo outlined. “Their statement says this about the bill that Ron DeSantis passed. They said, ‘Our goal as a company is for the law to be repealed by the legislature or struck...



