Five fetuses are found in the Washington DC home of anti-abortion activist who has been indicted along with nine others for blockading abortion clinic in 2020

March 31, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Police found five fetuses after raiding the home of a self-proclaimed 'anti-abortion activist' who was indicted the same day on federal charges alleging that she was part of a group of nine who blocked access to a Washington, D.C. reproductive health center in 2020. The Metropolitan Police Department said officers were responding to a tip about 'potential bio-hazard material' at the home of Lauren Handy, 28, in Southeast Washington on Wednesday when they located the five fetuses inside. Local WUSA9 captured the moment police searching the home walked out with red biohazard bags and coolers filled with evidence from the...



Read More...