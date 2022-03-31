FLORIDA: Registered Republicans Now Outnumber Democrats By Over 100,000

March 31, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The sunshine state is facing a big red wave! Republican voters in the state of Florida are now outnumbering Democrats by a margin of 100,000 for the first time, Fox News reports. This shift by the state began after the GOP overtook Democrats in voter registration around the end of 2021. A spokesperson for DeSantis’ campaign told Fox News that the lead of registered Republicans vs Democrats in the state of Florida passed 101,000 as of Tuesday morning. “There’s no beating around the fact this historic gain is because of Governor Ron DeSantis,” Florida Republican Party executive director Helen Aguirre...



Read More...