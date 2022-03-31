Germany Suffering ‘In the Most Brutal Way’ Over Russian Gas Addiction – Minister

Germany’s addiction to Russian gas has come to backfire on the European state, with one minister saying that the country is now suffering ‘in the most brutal way’ thanks to the policymaking of previous administrations. Annalena Baerbock, a senior member of Germany’s Green party who is now serving as the country’s Federal Foreign Minister, has said that her nation is now suffering “in the most brutal way” as a result of its addiction to Russian gas. Baerbock’s comments come as German authorities prepare for Russia to cease its supply of gas to the country, after the G7 nation outright refused...



