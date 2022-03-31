Granholm: Our Benchmark for Energy Success Is Stable Oil, ‘But Really, a Move to Clean Energy’
On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said that the benchmark for success on energy for the Biden administration is “really a stable oil market, but really, a move to clean energy.” Host Chris Hayes asked, “What’s the benchmark for success here? I mean, again, I think that — to go back to the sort of SPR release — the Strategic Petroleum Reserve…there’s always this worry about firing that bullet in the gun and it not working. So, what is your benchmark over these next six months?”
Read More...
Leave Your Comment