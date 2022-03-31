House Freedom Caucus Members Want Madison Cawthorn to “Name Names” After Explosive DC Swamp Coke, Orgy Claims March 31, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC Earlier this week, Gop Rep. Madison Cawthorn (NC) sat down for an explosive interview where he spilled the beans about the DC Swamp’s depraved debauchery that allegedly sees politicians regularly participating in cocaine-fueled benders and wild orgies. Cawthorn discussed being invited to orgies by the DC elites and seeing politicians that he “looked up to” for years doing hard drugs, like cocaine, in front of him. “You’re Asking Me to Do What?” – Madison Cawthorn Talks about the ‘DC elites’ Having Orgies and Doing Cocaine (VIDEO) Naturally, Cawthorn’s damning claims caused quite a stir among the DC elite, including catching... Earlier this week, Gop Rep. Madison Cawthorn (NC) sat down for an explosive interview where he spilled the beans about the DC Swamp’s depraved debauchery that allegedly sees politicians regularly participating in cocaine-fueled benders and wild orgies. Cawthorn discussed being invited to orgies by the DC elites and seeing politicians that he “looked up to” for years doing hard drugs, like cocaine, in front of him. “You’re Asking Me to Do What?” – Madison Cawthorn Talks about the ‘DC elites’ Having Orgies and Doing Cocaine (VIDEO) Naturally, Cawthorn’s damning claims caused quite a stir among the DC elite, including catching...

Read More...

House Freedom Caucus Members Want Madison Cawthorn to “Name Names” After Explosive DC Swamp Coke, Orgy Claims March 31, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC Earlier this week, Gop Rep. Madison Cawthorn (NC) sat down for an explosive interview where he spilled the beans about the DC Swamp’s depraved debauchery that allegedly sees politicians regularly participating in cocaine-fueled benders and wild orgies. Cawthorn discussed being invited to orgies by the DC elites and seeing politicians that he “looked up to” for years doing hard drugs, like cocaine, in front of him. “You’re Asking Me to Do What?” – Madison Cawthorn Talks about the ‘DC elites’ Having Orgies and Doing Cocaine (VIDEO) Naturally, Cawthorn’s damning claims caused quite a stir among the DC elite, including catching... Earlier this week, Gop Rep. Madison Cawthorn (NC) sat down for an explosive interview where he spilled the beans about the DC Swamp’s depraved debauchery that allegedly sees politicians regularly participating in cocaine-fueled benders and wild orgies. Cawthorn discussed being invited to orgies by the DC elites and seeing politicians that he “looked up to” for years doing hard drugs, like cocaine, in front of him. “You’re Asking Me to Do What?” – Madison Cawthorn Talks about the ‘DC elites’ Having Orgies and Doing Cocaine (VIDEO) Naturally, Cawthorn’s damning claims caused quite a stir among the DC elite, including catching...

Read More...