How Western offensive weapons can help Ukraine defeat Russia

March 31, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

In recent weeks, Western defensive weapons have helped Ukraine thwart Russia’s plans for a blitzkrieg by effectively halting the advance of its troops. The Russian military has already lost more than 500 tanks and 1,500 units of other armoured vehicles, 120 helicopters, and 100 aircraft. However, to drive Russian forces out of occupied Ukrainian territories, Kyiv urgently needs more offensive weapons. This would help Ukraine lift the blockade on the cities of Chernihiv, Sumy, and Mariupol. And, most importantly, it would save the lives of civilians who are being held hostage by Russian troops. As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky argued...



Read More...