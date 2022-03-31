It’s a mad, mad, mad, mad world

March 31, 2022 | Tags: LIVING FREEDOM

Well, another week gone by and we’re still here. At least I am and I hope you are. Whatever else is going on in your world (or the world), we can be fairly confident none of us have died due to nuclear blasts or the fallout (physical or political) thereof. Yet. Given the general condition of things, we can surely count that as a plus. (H/T Bayou Renaissance Man) —– In my neck of the woods, however, three neighbors have died in the last eight months (none of Covid), one neighbor’s mother died (expected, but still …), one of my…



