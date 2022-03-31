New Hearing In Sussman-Russiagate Case Reveals Why Clinton Emails Will Likely Come Out

March 31, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Today, there was a hearing in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in the matter of the United States v. Michael Sussmann, the former DNC/Clinton/Perkins Coie lawyer accused of providing false statements relating to the Alfa Bank/Trump Organization hoax to then-FBI general counsel James Baker in the fall of 2016. Here is more background on his indictment and how Sussmann and his allies passed Trump transition data to the CIA. About the hearing – we have the transcript (link at the bottom). The hearing related to Sussmann’s efforts to dismiss the indictment, with the defense alleging that...



Read More...