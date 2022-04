Oklahoma Cops Cruelly Taunt 70-Year-Old Woman In Mental Crisis Before Beating Her Bloody For Not Leaving Bathroom (Video)

Tulsa, OK — The Tulsa police department has a Community Response Team, which includes mental health specialists who are trained in dealing with sick individuals who need help not handcuffs. But when a local business called for help with a mentally ill woman who locked herself in the bathroom, they sent untrained and extremely cruel …



