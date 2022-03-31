Outrage Over Madison Cawthorn Is A Distraction, And Republicans Are Taking The Bait

March 31, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

North Carolina Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn is capturing flak from his own party this week after claiming Washington D.C. is a sexually obsessed swamp run on cocaine. [CUT] The controversial comments set off members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus and provoked a meeting between the congressional newcomer and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is weighing further action. “There’s a lot of different things that can happen,” McCarthy told Axios Wednesday. “I just told him he’s lost my trust, he’s gonna have to earn it back, and I laid out everything I find is unbecoming. And, you can’t just say...



Read More...