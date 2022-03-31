Pence : Democrats would 'love nothing more than for conservatives to talk about the past'

March 31, 2022

He told Fox News Digital it was important for America's right-leaning party to 'rally around a bold, optimistic agenda' to 'stop the radical left.' 'Elections are about the future, and frankly the opposition would love nothing more for conservatives to talk about the past or to talk of the mess they've made of the present, but I think it's of equal importance we focus on where conservatives at every level, whether it's the active citizen or whether it be people in public life, can carry the country,' Pence added.



