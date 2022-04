Pre-CONvid-1984: Remember When Dr. Fauci Blurted Out The Truth In His Confusion About The “Most Potent Vaccination”? (Video)

Prior to CONvid-1984, Dr. Anthony Fauci actually told the truth about the “most potent vaccination” a person could get, and it was, more or less, to let the natural response of the body to an infection become that “vaccicnation,” just the way God, the Creator, designed it to be. A Pound Of This Gives Your …



Read More...