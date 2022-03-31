​​​​​​​Silencer Shop Reports ATF Approving Suppressors In Record Time

The ATF recently allowed Form 4s or "Application for Tax Paid Transfer and Registration of Firearm" to be submitted via eForms to reduce the time it takes for a law-abiding citizen to obtain a suppressor for a gun. Anyone who has bought a suppressor over the years has painfully understood it takes the ATF a mindnumbing 6 to 9 months for approval until now.

According to the Firearm Blog, citing Silencer Shop, a company specializing in suppressors and submitting Form 4's on behalf of customers, the ATF's eForm process has seen approvals in as little as six days.

The new eForm process, launched in December of 2021, expedites the process for a law-abiding citizen to receive a silencer within 90 days. There have been many instances, according to Silencer Shop, where eForms are approved in 30 days and, as noted above, less than a week.

"Numerous Silencer Shop customers have already received their eForm 4 approvals. Per the ATF, the timeline was an expected 90 days, and some customers have been approved much sooner. Silencer Shop dealers have been a resource for the community by submitting eForm 4s since the middle of January 2022. We've seen applications submitted on Jan 17, 2022 approved on February 11, 2022, which is less 30 days and we've even seen a 6 day approval!" said Dave Matheny, CEO of Silencer Shop. "Customers have reacted enthusiastically to the Silencer Shop Full Auto software; it's been great seeing such positive outcomes for gun owners getting their suppressors or other NFA items so quickly," Matheny continued.

The eForm system is running smoothly and could set a new precedent for law-abiding citizens to obtain suppressors much quicker than the old benchmark of 6-9 months.