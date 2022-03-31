To Protest Florida Law, Apple Announces IPhones Will Now Autocorrect Every Word To ‘Gay’

March 31, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

CUPERTINO, CA—Apple, Inc. is coming out forcefully against Florida's parental rights bill, known to trans activists as the "Don't Say Gay" bill. As part of a coordinated attack on the bill, CEO Tim Cook announced that all iPhones will receive an update that will make them autocorrect every word typed in the phone to the word "gay."

