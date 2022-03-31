TSA to make airport screenings more gender-neutral

On Thursday, TSA officials announced new standards for screening transgender, nonbinary, and gender-nonconforming airline passengers. TSA officials said they will begin implementing an enhanced screening technology later this year and also plan on changing its operating procedures to reduce the number of pat-down screenings without compromising security. Additionally, TSA officials say they have removed gender considerations when validating a traveler’s identification at security checkpoints. They are also making the TSA PreCheck more inclusive. TSA has updated its Transgender, Nonbinary, and Gender Nonconforming Passengers webpage to provide information to the traveling public on all gender-related updates, including changes to AIT (advanced...



