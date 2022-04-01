Airbus flies A380 passenger jet on 100% biofuel for the first time

The Airbus A380 recently completed its first flight on 100 percent sustainable fuelAirbus VIEW 1 IMAGES As part of a broader push on part of the aviation industry to reduce its carbon footprint, Airbus has conducted the first ever flight of its giant A380 jumbo jet using 100 percent biofuel. This is the third Airbus aircraft to fly using the sustainable fuel made up of primarily cooking oil, as the company works to certify the technology by the end of the decade. The aircraft featured in the groundbreaking flight is the Airbus ZEROe Demonstrator, an A380 adapted for use as...



