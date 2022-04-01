Biden administration finalizes new stringent fuel economy rules

WASHINGTON, April 1 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration on Friday unveiled tougher fuel economy standards for vehicles reversing his predecessor Donald Trump's rollback of U.S. regulations aimed at improving gas mileage and cutting tailpipe pollution. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is announcing it will boost fuel efficiency requirements by 8% for both the 2024 and 2025 model years and 10% in 2026. That's slightly more aggressive than the agency's proposal outlined in August. The new rules are expected to reduce consumer fuel costs by $192 billion for new vehicles sold by 2030. The administration is eager to...



