Biden Offers Money-Saving Tips [semi-satire]

April 1, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

As an aid to coping with inflation, President Biden urged families to "switch to renewable energy because it will save them money. The average family car costs over $700 per month to operate. Selling this cash-eater will eliminate that cost. Taking public transit will shift the majority of your travel costs to the government where it will be paid for by taxpayers. An even thriftier and more healthy option would be to walk everywhere you go. There's no fare to pay and the exercise is good for you. It will also help save the planet from Climate Change." "You can...



