Biden Says Transgender People Are ‘Made in the Image of God’

April 1, 2022

President Joe Biden said that transgender people are “made in the image of God” in an announcement Thursday on “transgender day of visibility.” “To everyone celebrating Transgender Day of Visibility, I want you to know that your president sees you — Jill, Kamala, Doug, our entire administration sees you — for who you are: made in the image of God and deserving of dignity, respect and support,” Biden said in a video statement.



