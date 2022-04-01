Bill Fries, voice of 'C.W. McCall' from "Convoy" passes away at 94

April 1, 2022

From the FB page of Mannheim Steamroller: Chip’s good friend Bill Fries passed away today. Bill and Chip teamed up to create the fictional CW McCall — voiced by Fries — for a series of award-winning commercials, including the #1 classic hit, “Convoy”. Chip just spoke about his friend, “Bill Fries, ‘Breaker Breaker 19’ is how that big song started— selling millions of copies worldwide. It made an impressive impact on millions of people. I had a great time writing with ‘Willy’. I’d go over to his house and we’d talk about the topic of a song while having a...



