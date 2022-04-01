Breaking: Trump endorses Sen. Mike Lee

April 1, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Former President Trump endorsed Republican Sen. Mike Lee (Utah) ahead of the November midterm elections in a statement on Friday. “Senator Mike Lee has done an outstanding job for the wonderful people of Utah. There is no greater voice for our Military, our Vets, Law and Order, or our Second Amendment, which is under total siege,” Trump stated. “He loves his State, and is by far the superior Senator there—not even a contest!” he added. The race is rated “solidly Republican” in the Cook Political Report’s 2022 Senate race ratings. Lee, facing off against independent Evan McMullin, has easily won...



Read More...