Brickbat: Let Off With a Warning

April 1, 2022 | Tags: REASON, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee, police Officer Cody Klingmann was driving more than 80 mph in a 45 mph zone and not using his lights or sirens when his patrol car slammed into another vehicle, killing Mauricio Luna. Both state law and department policy require officers to use their lights and sirens if they drive faster than the speed limit. Klingmann remains on active duty and the local district attorney has decided not to prosecute Klingmann, saying he was following another officer on a street with very little traffic.

