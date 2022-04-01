Bungling Biden tells families they can save $500 a MONTH by switching to renewable energy: White House issues a correction saying saving is over a year – which is still met with disbelief

April 1, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

President Joe Biden vastly overpromised Americans that they can expect savings of $500 a month by transitioning to renewable energy, which the White House corrected by saying the savings would actually come over a year. In a fumble during his speech on gas prices on Thursday, Biden touted rebate programs for consumers switching to green energy but incorrectly cast how much would be saved. 'If your home is powered by safer, cheaper, cleaner electricity like solar or heat pumps, you can save about $500 a month on average,' Biden said. The White House corrected Biden's remark in a transcript, making...



