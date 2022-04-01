California: Convicted Terrorist Gets 15 Years for Selling Meth While on Supervised Release-But what about the possible funding of his own Jihad plans?

April 1, 2022

Ahmed Binyamin Alasiri, formerly known as Kevin Lamar James, had a new lease on life. According to the Department of Justice, he had served sixteen years in prison for plotting jihad attacks against “U.S. military operations and Israeli and Jewish facilities in Southern California.” But now he was out, and it was time to turn his life around and make something of himself, right? Not quite: on Monday, Alasiri was sentenced to fifteen and a half years in prison for selling meth while he was on supervised release. A Florida man incident on the Left Coast? Maybe. Or maybe something...



