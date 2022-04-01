COVID case numbers no longer declining in L.A. County as BA.2 increases

Los Angeles County’s COVID-19 case numbers are no longer declining and there has been an increase in the circulation of the highly infectious BA.2 subvariant, the county’s health director said on Thursday. Up until recently, the county had been seeing falling daily case numbers as the region emerged from an omicron-fueled winter surge that overwhelmed testing sites and sent infection numbers skyrocketing. As COVID-19 loosened its grip on the county, officials eased COVID-19 restrictions. Masks became optional at many indoor locations and venues were no longer required to verify people’s vaccine status. Now, the county is no longer seeing those...



