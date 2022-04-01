Disney production coordinator for new animated show Moon Girl reveals firm is creating starring roles for trans characters to change what is viewed as 'normal' in leaked video meeting

April 1, 2022

A Disney production coordinator has revealed that the company is working to promote transgender and non-binary characters, adding that the company has been 'really open to exploring queer stories.' Allen March was speaking at an internal Disney event as part of the company's 'Reimagine Tomorrow' initiative. The scheme, launched in September, is described by Disney as 'our way of amplifying underrepresented voices and untold stories as well as championing the importance of accurate representation in media and entertainment.' It vows that 50 percent of characters and content would be from underrepresented groups by 2022. March said he worked on the...



