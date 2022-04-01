Doug Jensen, a January 6th political prisoner

April 1, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

I wanted to provide an update on Doug Jensen, a January 6th political prisoner. It’s been almost 15 months since he was arrested. Initially, Doug was imprisoned for 6 months and 6 days but granted home release. But after just 49 days, he was taken back into custody for the sin of accessing the internet and watching the Cyber Symposium. Accordingly, since the last time I posted the Jensen family's “Give Send Go” link, Doug has been unjustly imprisoned another 7 months. He continues to be denied home release. Unless that changes, Doug will be confined until his trial September...



