Feel Like Something Bad Is Coming? You Are Right! Prepare!

A prudent man foreseeth the evil, and hideth himself: but the simple pass on, and are punished. -Proverbs 22:3 We should all be able to see that our economy is crashing, lawlessness is abounding and the wicked seem to be the ones in charge. However, God is ultimately in control of things and is meting out judgment …



Read More...