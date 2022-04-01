Former Cracker Barrel Hostess Says Employees Have 'Code Word' For Black People

April 1, 2022

A former hostess at an Arizona Cracker Barrel says the restaurant used a “code word” to refer to Black people, Newsweek reports. The former Cracker Barrel employee shared the news on TikTok, in a video that’s been viewed over 260,000 times. In the 15-second video, TikToker @cinnamnhoney, said while she worked at Cracker Barrel, she’d often wonder how her coworkers would be able to identify a table of “Canadians” even if they didn’t have an accent. A few seconds later, she revealed that “Canadians” was actually code word for Black people. “I had an old co-worker come and ask me...



