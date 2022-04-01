Ghislaine Maxwell is DENIED a retrial after juror failed to disclose he was sexually abused

April 1, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A New York judge has denied Ghislaine Maxwell's request for a retrial on sex trafficking charges, after it emerged that one of the jurors had been sexually abused - but failed to disclose it. Maxwell, 60, was convicted in December of grooming and trafficking underage girls for her ex-boyfriend, Jeffrey Epstein. Days after her conviction, Maxwell's attorneys requested a new trial because 'Juror 50', referred to as Scotty David, told newspapers that he had been sexually abused as a child, but had not disclosed the information during jury selection, as required. He also told reporters that he used his experience...



Read More...