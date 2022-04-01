High Court: Prince Andrew 'was paid $1m by Turkish millionairess for assistance with her passport but then repaid the cash after she said she had been hoodwinked by crooked middleman'

April 1, 2022

Prince Andrew has become embroiled in a legal riddle over a £750,000 payment ($1m) from a Turkish millionairess. Nebahat Isbilen, 77, who claims to have been scammed out of fortune by a dishonest businessman, was allegedly tricked into giving the Duke of York money 'by way of payment for assistance' with her passport, a court heard. The prince has since repaid the cash after she alleged it was a scam. She said she had been hoodwinked by a middleman. Details of the extraordinary case, which have emerged at the High Court, come only a month after Andrew settled an alleged...



