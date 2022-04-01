KBJ: “I would note that I am pleased to be the sixth woman nominated to serve on the Supreme Court.”

Judge Jackson has submitted her responses to written questions. I haven't read through the entire packet, but I did find one error. She wrote on p. 64 of the PDF:

Finally, I would note that I am pleased to be the sixth woman nominated to serve on the Supreme Court.

Harriet Miers would beg to differ.

