KBJ: “I would note that I am pleased to be the sixth woman nominated to serve on the Supreme Court.”

April 1, 2022 | Tags: REASON
Judge Jackson has submitted her responses to written questions. I haven't read through the entire packet, but I did find one error. She wrote on p. 64 of the PDF:
Finally, I would note that I am pleased to be the sixth woman nominated to serve on the Supreme Court.
Harriet Miers would beg to differ.
