Kremlin accuses Ukrainian helicopters of attacking oil facility INSIDE Russia : Video 'shows rockets fired from two aircraft blowing up storage depot 20 miles from border' – as Kyiv's counteroffensive retakes two more villages

April 1, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Russia has accused Ukraine of attacking an oil facility inside Russia, amid claims the Kremlin could stage a 'false flag' attack to justify a further escalation of the war. Vyacheslav Gladkov, appointed by Vladimir Putin in 2020, said two of Ukraine's military helicopters struck a fuel storage facility in the Russian city of Belgorod on Friday after crossing the border at low altitude. The resulting blaze injured two workers, Gladkov added, while some areas in the city, located close to the Ukrainian border, were being evacuated. Video shared on social media appeared to show the attack happening at 5.43am local...



Read More...