Migrants En Route to United States Border Use Giant Cross as Battering Ram to Break Through National Guard Lines (VIDEO)

April 1, 2022

Joe Biden on Wednesday announced he is planning on dropping a Trump-era order blocking asylum seekers at the US border on May 23. Title 42 was used by President Trump in 2020 to expel migrants seeking asylum during the Covid pandemic. Migrants camped out in Tapachula, Mexico (Guatemala border) answered Biden’s invitation to the US border. Hundreds of migrants in Tapachula left the refugee camp on Friday morning and began marching to the US border. The migrants clashed with law enforcement and used a giant wooden cross as a battering ram to break through the Guard lines, AP reported. 'Some...



