Modi meets Sergey Lavrov, says India ready to aid peace efforts

On Thursday, the US had warned India of consequences if it increased its energy imports from Russia, adding that New Delhi could not expect Moscow to come to its defence against China. India argues that its decision-making is governed by national interest. At the policy level, India has traditionally been averse to unilateral sanctions. India has bought millions of barrels of crude oil from Russia at a discount since the war erupted, justifying the purchases as beneficial for its citizens and something that even European countries are doing. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman told CNBC-TV18 that India would continue to buy...



