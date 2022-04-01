News Summary-Intelligence Report Friday 4/1/2022 Newsdump Friday Terrorist Suspects Killed In Israel, Ghislaine Maxwell Denied New Trial, Freedom Protests Down Under

April 1, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

"As I've watched the far left destroy the country, I knew I had to step up and join the fight" Sarah Palin the 2008 Republican Vice-Presidential candidate and former Governor of Alaska says she's running in a Special Election... The People's Convoy of trucks and other vehicles opposing COVID mandates and coerced vaccination moving westward... Today police in New Zealand ready to crack down... Meanwhile in Australia's capital city Canberra the latest Freedom Convoy protest continues... The COVID lockdown extended for up to ten days in the eastern part of Shanghai... In Israel tonight three terrorist suspects killed in a...



Read More...