Peasants in China ordered to clear forests to grow emergency grain supplies in anticipation of global famine

April 1, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Viral footage on Chinese social media revealed that peasants were ordered to clear forests to make way for arable land, amid fears of worsening food shortages. The person recording the footage said: “We just received a notice that we are required to cut down these trees and grow grains instead, even if financially it ends up being a loss. Commodity prices are so high nowadays – fertilizers, pesticides and prices are ridiculously high.” According to the video, the forests being cleared out for growing grains are located at the city of Weifang in Shandong province. Local authorities in Weifang ordered...



