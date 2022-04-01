Police: Oregon Teacher Arrested for Attempted Rape of Children

April 1, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Officials announced Monday the arrest of an Oregon elementary teacher “for communicating with minors for immoral purposes” and allegedly trying to rape a child. Washington’s Redmond Police said detectives performed an undercover operation with decoy profiles on social media and dating apps to make contact with and meet the suspect in the case. Redmond Detectives arrested an Oregon elementary teacher on Friday, March 25 for communicating with minors for immoral… Posted by Redmond WA Police on Monday, March 28, 2022 The operation initially began in October when Andrew Hammond, 50, was told he was chatting with a 14-year-old girl, and...



Read More...