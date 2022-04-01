Pompeo leverages foreign policy bonafides in 2024 shadow primary

April 1, 2022

NAPLES, Fla. — Mike Pompeo is running — if not for president, then for a chance to be Donald Trump’s running mate should the former president mount another campaign. Pompeo is methodically laying the groundwork for his own 2024 presidential bid if Trump skips the race. And Trump has already told associates that Pompeo, one of the few top Cabinet officials who never lost favor with him, could make his vice presidential short list if he runs again, a person familiar with Trump’s comments said. In speech after speech, Pompeo tells audiences how he pines to be back in government....



