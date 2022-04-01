Report: Biden Administration Considering Pulling Health Care from Veterans to Treat Illegal Aliens

April 1, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Did you, or a family member, serve your country with the expectation of receiving the health care benefits you were promised? Sorry, illegal aliens apparently come first in President Joe Biden’s America. The Biden administration reportedly is considering diverting doctors from the Department of Veterans Affairs to treat the massive inflow of illegal aliens expected at the southern border this spring and summer. Hillary Vaughn of Fox Business reported on the insulting slight to American veterans on Thursday, citing a source with U.S. Customs and Border Protection. She quoted the source as saying, “We’re going to take medical services away...



