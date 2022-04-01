Ronny Jackson Introducing Bill to End San Jose Gun Owner Fees (Second Amendment Alert)

April 1, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R) is introducing legislation Friday, April 1, 2022, to ” ban any state or unit of local government from imposing any insurance requirement, or any tax, user fee” on gun owners. The immediate impact of Jackson’s bill would be to upend San Jose, California’s recently passed gun owners’ fee and liability insurance requirement, both of which were approved by the San Jose city council on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. On February 6, 2022, Breitbart News reported San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo (D) talked to Slate about seizing firearms from people who refuse to pay the city’s new...



Read More...