Sen. Mitt Romney suggests he'd back cutting retirement benefits for younger Americans

April 1, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah suggested that he'd favor cutting retirement benefits for younger Americans in a bid to stabilize safety net programs. "If we're ever going to get a handle on our debt, we're gonna have to find a way to either increase revenue, which I don't favor, or find a way to adjust our long-term benefits not for current retirees," he said at a Senate Budget Committee hearing on Wednesday, seemingly ruling out any tax hikes. "But for younger people coming along, we got to be able to find a way to balance these programs or we're gonna...



