Shocking Photos Show Gruesome Aftermath of DC Abortion Facility Murdering Babies That Appear to Have Been Born Alive
April 1, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY
Warning: The photos at the bottom of this article are extremely shocking and heartbreaking.
Live Action, a pro-life group among the most vocal and effective within the movement, has obtained images of the bodies of babies found near an abortion clinic in Washington, DC. These images are devastating evidence of the illegal murder of viable babies, likely following botched abortion attempts.
According to a press release from the group:
Infant Bodies May Indicate Infanticide After Attempted Abortions
Pro-Life Org demands investigation after activists discovered fully-formed babies outside a DC abortion facility.
Washington, D.C. – Live Action, the nation’s leading human rights organization, has obtained shocking photos of deceased infants potentially born alive after attempted abortions. These photos indicate potential criminal activity at a local abortion facility, which currently aborts babies through all nine months of pregnancy.
In response, President and Founder of Live Action Lila Rose has released the following statement, saying, “The infant bodies discovered by pro-life activists in Washington, D.C. are horrific and disturbing evidence of the infanticide that may be occurring inside an abortion facility within our nation’s capital, and are indicative of the violence happening in abortion facilities nationwide.”
Every day in America, an average of 2,363 children are killed by the violence of abortion. Many of these babies are already considered full-term and able to live independently outside of their mothers. Washington D.C. has one of the least restrictive abortion laws in the country.
Dr. Robin Pierucci, a neonatal specialist, said in response to viewing the photos, “I can say with confidence that these babies died at an age when they were viable, premature people.”
Dr. Kathi Aultman, retired board-certified OBGYN and former abortionist, reviewed photos and video of the abortion victims and observed the following: “Baby Boy #1 appears to be in the 3rd trimester near term and looks like he should have been in the nursery. He is totally intact, but his skin is somewhat macerated. He appears to be completely normal and was probably aborted using the induction method, which uses medication to induce labor. He looks about the same size as my granddaughter when she was born.”
Dr. Aultman continued, “Baby Girl #1 appears to be in the late 2nd or early 3rd trimester. She appears intact and completely normal except for trauma to the neck. There appears to be an incision at the base of the skull, and the head has been decompressed. If the baby was alive at the start of this procedure, it would be considered a Partial-Birth Abortion and would be illegal. She is larger than most of the babies I cared for in the NICU, and if the abortion hadn’t killed her, she would have had a decent chance of survival at this gestational age and size.”
Additional photos and video footage show what is considered a well-developed baby in the fetal position and encased by his or her amniotic sac.
Dr. Aultman comments, “It is difficult to discern the gestational age, but this baby is probably in the late 2nd or early 3rd trimester. An induction method would have been used for the abortion. Unless this baby was injected with a drug designed to kill prior to the abortion, he or she may very well have been born alive and then left to die. Without rupturing the amniotic sac, it would not have been possible to cut the cord to cause fetal death before the abortion.”
Live Action is demanding that D.C. police complete an in-depth investigation into the Washington Surgi-Clinic and the deaths of these five children. We are also calling on Congress to conduct a thorough inquiry to ensure this clinic is not violating the federal Born Alive Infant Protection Act and the Partial-Birth Abortion Ban Act.
“How did these babies die? What will happen to their bodies?” Rose continued, “Each of these lives deserves dignity and respect. The public should demand justice and reach out to their legislators to do so on behalf of these babies. Our nation is wounded from this horror, but we will never heal until we confront this grave inhumanity head-on and insist it ends.”
About Lila Rose & Live Action – Lila Rose founded and serves as president of Live Action. Live Action is a 501(c)3 human rights non-profit and the digital leader of the global pro-life movement. Live Action exists today to shift public opinion on abortion and defend the rights of the most vulnerable. With over 5.6 million social media followers and 1.4 billion lifetime video views, Live Action reaches up to 100 million people per month – saving lives and transforming hearts, with 38% of surveyed followers saying Live Action’s content has changed their position on abortion. Through compelling educational media, human interest storytelling, investigative reporting and community activism, Live Action reveals the humanity of the preborn and exposes the abortion industry exploiting women and families for profit. Lila is also the author of ‘Fighting for Life: Becoming a Force for Change in a Wounded World. Find Lila on Twitter at @lilagracerose, and Instagram at @lilaroseofficial, and Facebook at @lilagracerose. Find out more at http://www.liveaction.org.
If these babies were killed after failed abortion attempts, federal laws have been broken. Even in DC where pro-abortion laws are among the most lenient in the nation, such actions are prohibited and may be prosecutable. Live Action’s call for investigations is righteous and should be supported by every pro-life American.
Below are the disturbing images and videos posted by Rose and Live Action. Warning: These images and videos are not for the faint of heart…
Baby girl 1 appears to be in the early 3rd trimester and has indications she may have been alive at the start of the procedure.
If true means the abortionist would have committed an illegal partial-birth abortion, where a baby is partially delivered before a doctor ends her life pic.twitter.com/7X8vAa0SPr
— Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) April 1, 2022
Baby girl 2 could look like an average 16-28 week old baby if she had not been callously dismembered with her head crushed via a D&E technique, also known as dismemberment abortion. This type of death is unimaginably brutal. pic.twitter.com/IHyKrpOMwC
— Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) April 1, 2022
Physicians and other experts have told Live Action that the footage of these babies shows viable human beings whose death may be prosecutable under the federal Born Alive Infant Protection Act, or the Partial-Birth Abortion Ban Act. 6/
— Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) April 1, 2022
Aborted babies discovered in DC may indicate infanticide after attempted abortions | @LiveActionNews https://t.co/9sxMCqjA8v
— Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) April 1, 2022
BREAKING: Infant bodies discovered in DC may indicate infanticide after attempted abortions.@DCPoliceDept & @TheJusticeDept need to immediately investigate these potential violations of state and federal law.
Violence against babies has no place in America.
RT if you agree! pic.twitter.com/toeb4zM4qj
— Live Action (@LiveAction) April 1, 2022
Even Americans who favor abortion rights should be shocked and appalled by this. This is unambiguously criminal and inhumane, well beyond the scope of debate over heartbeat bills or abortion pills. The criminals behind this must be held accountable.
The post Shocking Photos Show Gruesome Aftermath of DC Abortion Facility Murdering Babies That Appear to Have Been Born Alive appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.
Leave Your Comment