Shocking Photos Show Gruesome Aftermath of DC Abortion Facility Murdering Babies That Appear to Have Been Born Alive

Washington, D.C. – Live Action, the nation’s leading human rights organization, has obtained shocking photos of deceased infants potentially born alive after attempted abortions. These photos indicate potential criminal activity at a local abortion facility, which currently aborts babies through all nine months of pregnancy.

In response, President and Founder of Live Action Lila Rose has released the following statement, saying, “The infant bodies discovered by pro-life activists in Washington, D.C. are horrific and disturbing evidence of the infanticide that may be occurring inside an abortion facility within our nation’s capital, and are indicative of the violence happening in abortion facilities nationwide.”

Every day in America, an average of 2,363 children are killed by the violence of abortion. Many of these babies are already considered full-term and able to live independently outside of their mothers. Washington D.C. has one of the least restrictive abortion laws in the country.

Dr. Robin Pierucci, a neonatal specialist, said in response to viewing the photos, “I can say with confidence that these babies died at an age when they were viable, premature people.”

Dr. Kathi Aultman, retired board-certified OBGYN and former abortionist, reviewed photos and video of the abortion victims and observed the following: “Baby Boy #1 appears to be in the 3rd trimester near term and looks like he should have been in the nursery. He is totally intact, but his skin is somewhat macerated. He appears to be completely normal and was probably aborted using the induction method, which uses medication to induce labor. He looks about the same size as my granddaughter when she was born.”

Dr. Aultman continued, “Baby Girl #1 appears to be in the late 2nd or early 3rd trimester. She appears intact and completely normal except for trauma to the neck. There appears to be an incision at the base of the skull, and the head has been decompressed. If the baby was alive at the start of this procedure, it would be considered a Partial-Birth Abortion and would be illegal. She is larger than most of the babies I cared for in the NICU, and if the abortion hadn’t killed her, she would have had a decent chance of survival at this gestational age and size.”

Additional photos and video footage show what is considered a well-developed baby in the fetal position and encased by his or her amniotic sac.

Dr. Aultman comments, “It is difficult to discern the gestational age, but this baby is probably in the late 2nd or early 3rd trimester. An induction method would have been used for the abortion. Unless this baby was injected with a drug designed to kill prior to the abortion, he or she may very well have been born alive and then left to die. Without rupturing the amniotic sac, it would not have been possible to cut the cord to cause fetal death before the abortion.”

Live Action is demanding that D.C. police complete an in-depth investigation into the Washington Surgi-Clinic and the deaths of these five children. We are also calling on Congress to conduct a thorough inquiry to ensure this clinic is not violating the federal Born Alive Infant Protection Act and the Partial-Birth Abortion Ban Act.

“How did these babies die? What will happen to their bodies?” Rose continued, “Each of these lives deserves dignity and respect. The public should demand justice and reach out to their legislators to do so on behalf of these babies. Our nation is wounded from this horror, but we will never heal until we confront this grave inhumanity head-on and insist it ends.”