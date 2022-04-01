"Someone Is Making A Fortune" Out Of Giving Non-Ukrainian Migrants Fake Ukrainian Passports; Report

According to a report by German newspaper Bild, “someone is making a fortune” out of giving non-Ukrainian economic migrants fake Ukrainian passports so they can slip into western Europe and get free welfare.

More than 50 migrants clashed on Saturday night during a riot at a refugee facility in Munich as chairs and paving stones were used as weapons, prompting a huge police response.

Bild cited a police source who said the overwhelming majority of the “refugees” were from the Sinti and Roma ethnic groups and that, “Only a fraction are really Ukrainian refugees.”

“They have brand-new Ukrainian passports, which are also real. Someone in Ukraine is making a fortune right now,” the newspaper quoted the police representative as saying.

The fight at the asylum center broke out “after authorities attempted to separate some of the individuals who have scabies,” reports ReMix News.

As we previously highlighted, according to reports out of France, as many as a third of so-called ‘Ukrainian refugees’ entering European countries aren’t Ukrainian or refugees.

The official Twitter account of the Roscommon GAA Gaelic football team recently deleted a tweet which showed that around half of the “Ukrainian refugees” they welcomed to a game weren’t exactly Slavic-looking.

As is highlighted in the video below, a group of Pakistani men who arrived at Dublin airport claimed to be “Ukrainian citizens.”

They also dubiously claimed to be 60 years old, despite obviously being younger, as a means of evading the question as to why they were allowed to leave Ukraine given that all men aged 18-60 are forced to stay under martial law.

The reality of the situation is clear; Economic migrants from Africa, the Middle East and South Asia are cynically exploiting the Ukrainian refugee wave to abuse the system and get free accommodation and welfare in European countries with poor vetting systems.

This comes at the expense of genuine Ukrainian refugees who need urgent help.

But apparently to moral exhibitionist leftists, being ‘seen’ to help is more important than actually helping those who desperately require aid.

