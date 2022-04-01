Type 2 diabetes remission is possible for people with lower BMIs (10% – 15% weight loss using a cycled lower carb, ‘crash’ diet – 70% went into remission (fatty liver/pancreas fixed))

A new shows remission from type 2 diabetes is possible for people with lower BMIs. Results show a staggering 70% of participants with lower bodyweights went into type 2 remission through diet-induced weight loss, despite not living with obesity or overweight. The Counterpoint study first showed that shedding fat from inside the pancreas and liver was key to remission from type 2 in people living with obesity or overweight. To find out if losing excess fat could also help people with BMIs in the healthy range go into remission from type 2 diabetes, Professor Roy Taylor put people with the...



