"Ukraine on Fire" Film Director Exposes Wartime Propaganda

April 1, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Igor Lopatonok directed the films "Ukraine on Fire," "Revealing Ukraine," and the most recent film, "Ukraine the Everlasting Present." The films have been heavily censored in favor of the propaganda film, "Winter on Fire." Hear his opinion of what is really going on, his background and what he's working on now.



